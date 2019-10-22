Azerbaijani Naval Forces tactical exercises wrap up (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Naval Forces of Azerbaijan have concluded the tactical exercises aimed at protecting infrastructure in the country’s territorial waters in the Caspian Sea.

The purpose of the exercises that were held to work out the issues of planning and conducting combat operations in the interoperability of ship tactical groups was the organization of joint actions as part of ship formations, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

During the exercises, the skills of commanders and staffs to manage forces were improved, and the readiness of ship formations to carry out combat missions was checked.

News.Az

