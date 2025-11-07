Azerbaijani navy delegation visits Pakistan for maritime expo, bilateral talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani navy delegation has visited Pakistan to discuss naval cooperation and other issues of mutual interest with the country’s military leadership.

The delegation, led by First Degree Captain Teymur Murshudov, first deputy commander of the navy and chief of staff, attended the 11th Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) in Karachi, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani side took part in conferences on green energy, maritime security, environmental protection, the sea economy, trade and transportation, and tourism.

PIMEC was held to bring together global leaders and investors from the maritime industry to showcase Pakistan’s capabilities in maritime trade, defense, and technology.

News.Az