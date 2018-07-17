Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani newspapers to receive one-time financial assistance

President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order providing one-time financial assistance to newspapers published in Azerbaijan.

Under the order, one million manats were allocated from the President`s Contingency Fund to the State Fund for Support of Mass Media Development for paying one-time financial assistance to local newspapers, according to AzerTag.

News.Az


