Azerbaijani newspapers to receive one-time financial assistance
- 17 Jul 2018 13:45
- Economics
President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order providing one-time financial assistance to newspapers published in Azerbaijan.
Under the order, one million manats were allocated from the President`s Contingency Fund to the State Fund for Support of Mass Media Development for paying one-time financial assistance to local newspapers, according to AzerTag.
News.Az