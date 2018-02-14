Azerbaijani NGOs adopt appeal over presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

A republican conference of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) was held in Baku on Feb.14.

President of Azerbaijan National NGO Forum Rauf Zeyni, addressing the event, spoke about the work done in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the successes achieved, Trend reports.

"Thanks to the successful policy of the head of state, Azerbaijan has become a state capable of defending its position. Today, not a single project is implemented in the region without the participation of Azerbaijan," Zeyni said.

The leaders of the NGOs, addressing the event, stressed that they would support Ilham Aliyev's candidacy at the presidential election scheduled for April 11.

Later, the NGO representatives adopted an appeal in connection with the presidential election.

The participants of the conference called on Azerbaijani citizens to take an active part in the presidential election on April 11, and to vote for Ilham Aliyev for the future well-being of the people.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

The 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.

News.Az

News.Az