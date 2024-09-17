Azerbaijani NGOs: Armenia facilitates Russia’s sanctions evasion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have issued an open letter addressed to top officials in the United States and the European Union, calling for stricter enforcement of sanctions against Russia. The letter, signed by prominent Azerbaijani NGO leaders, expresses deep concern over Armenia’s alleged involvement in helping Russia evade international sanctions imposed due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The open letter, addressed to key figures such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other high-ranking officials, accuses Armenia of playing a significant role in facilitating Russia's trade despite the sanctions imposed by Western countries.According to the letter, Armenia has seen an "exponential rise" in its foreign trade with Russia since 2022, a trend that the signatories argue is not consistent with the country’s economic capacity. Trade between Armenia and Russia reportedly surged by 93.4% in 2022 compared to 2021 and continued to rise by 45.7% in 2023, amounting to $7.3 billion. The NGOs pointed out that if current trends continue, trade between Armenia and Russia could reach as much as $16 billion in 2024, representing an eightfold increase compared to 2020.The letter highlights a sharp increase in Armenian exports of electronic goods, vehicles, and other items, many of which are not produced in Armenia, to Russia. The NGOs argue that this suggests Armenia is acting as a middleman, importing goods from other countries and sending them to Russia in violation of sanctions."Armenia’s strategy to circumvent sanctions by facilitating the trade of goods to Russia undermines international efforts to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine," the letter states. "This also contributes to financing Russia’s war in Ukraine."The signatories call for stronger enforcement of existing sanctions, increased diplomatic pressure on Armenia, and tighter controls over Armenia’s trade activities. They argue that the Armenian government's continued support for Russia poses a direct threat to global peace efforts and international law.The letter was signed by prominent Azerbaijani figures, including Sabit Bagirov, President of the Entrepreneurship Development Foundation (EDF), and Vladimir Timoshenko, a retired major general and member of the Presidium of the Organization of War, Armed Forces, and Labor Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The NGOs hope that Western governments will take swift action to prevent Armenia from acting as a conduit for goods flowing into Russia, which could help Russia bypass sanctions designed to pressure its government into ending the war in Ukraine.Signatories:Sabit Bagirov – President, Entrepreneurship Development Foundation (EDF)Vladimir Timoshenko – Retired Major General, Member of the Presidium of the Organization of War, Armed Forces, and Labor Veterans of the Republic of AzerbaijanKaramat Ismayilov – Chairman, Center for Economic and Social DevelopmentNigar Alaskarova – Chairman of the Board, Association of Small and Medium Business Entities and ClubsZaur Ibrahimli – Member of the Board, National NGO Forum of AzerbaijanFikret Yusifov – Chairman, "Ekonomiks" International Public Association for Economic ResearchAyyub Karimli – Chairman, Public Association for Economic and Social ResearchRuslan Atakishiyev – Chairman, Public Association for the Study of Economic ResourcesSakina Babayeva – Chairman, Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in AzerbaijanGunay Shahbazova – Chairman, Azerbaijan Accountants and Risk Professionals Association

News.Az