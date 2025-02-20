Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing in global markets

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing in global markets
Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri LT CIF oil rose by $0.92, or 1.19%, reaching $78.40 per barrel in the global market.

Meanwhile, April futures for Brent crude traded at $76.54 per barrel, News.Az reports. 

On an FOB basis, the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude at Türkiye's Ceyhan port climbed by $0.94, or 1.73%, to $77.02.

For 2025, Azerbaijan’s state budget has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel. The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      