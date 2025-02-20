Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri LT CIF oil rose by $0.92, or 1.19%, reaching $78.40 per barrel in the global market.

Meanwhile, April futures for Brent crude traded at $76.54 per barrel, News.Az reports.

On an FOB basis, the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude at Türkiye's Ceyhan port climbed by $0.94, or 1.73%, to $77.02.

For 2025, Azerbaijan’s state budget has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel. The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

