Azerbaijani oil price rises above $73 for first time since April

Azerbaijani oil price rises above $73 for first time since April
The price of Azerbaijani oil, specifically the Azeri Light (CIF) brand, continues its upward trend in global markets.

On Friday, the price of one barrel rose by $1.28 (1.77%), reaching $73.45—marking the first time since April that Azeri Light has traded above $73, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The previous price stood at $72.17 per barrel.

This week also marks the first time since April 4 that the price of Azerbaijani oil has consistently exceeded the $70 benchmark, the figure used for projections in the 2025 state budget of Azerbaijan.


