Azerbaijani oil price rises above $73 for first time since April

Azerbaijani oil price rises above $73 for first time since April

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijani oil, specifically the Azeri Light (CIF) brand, continues its upward trend in global markets.

On Friday, the price of one barrel rose by $1.28 (1.77%), reaching $73.45—marking the first time since April that Azeri Light has traded above $73, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The previous price stood at $72.17 per barrel.

This week also marks the first time since April 4 that the price of Azerbaijani oil has consistently exceeded the $70 benchmark, the figure used for projections in the 2025 state budget of Azerbaijan.

News.Az