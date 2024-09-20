Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $78
- Economics
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $1.23, or 1.6%, reaching $78.20 per barrel.In related trading, October futures for Brent crude were priced at $74.88 per barrel.
For 2024, Azerbaijan's state budget has set the average oil price at $75 per barrel.
Historically, the lowest price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 in July 2008.