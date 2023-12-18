Azerbaijani Ombudsperson appeals to international organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fact that during mine clearance operations carried out in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, booby traps and improvised explosive devices were repeatedly discovered once again confirms Armenia’s policy of terror towards the Azerbaijanis, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said, News.az reports.

“During mine clearance operations carried out by employees of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, an F-1 hand grenade, brought into combat condition, was found in one of the classrooms of a school in the village of Yemishjan, Khojavend region, it was attached to a chair and a door handle to explode when opening the door. Another F-1 grenade was installed under the desk to cause a larger explosion. This once again shows that terror is directed specifically against the civilian population. As the Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan, I strongly condemn the criminal actions of Armenia, accompanied by a gross violation of fundamental rights and freedoms civilian population, I call on international organizations to react harshly to such actions,” the statement said.

News.Az