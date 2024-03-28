Azerbaijani ombudsperson meets with residents of Armenian origin in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has met with residents of Armenian origin in the city of Khankendi and visited a shelter established by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection for vulnerable communities, News.Az reports.

Sabina Aliyeva inquired about the state of ensuring the rights and freedoms of the residents of Armenian origin accommodated in the shelter, as well as those using services outside the shelter, and provided detailed information about her mandate. The Ombudsman's Office representatives also monitored the food supply and social services provided to the residents by psychologists and social workers. They reviewed appeals of the persons received, who hailed the attitude demonstrated to them and the conditions created there.

During the visit, the Ombudsman's Office representatives presented the posters containing information about "916," a 24-hour call center of the Ombudsman to the shelter.

