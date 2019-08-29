Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone talk

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold phone talk

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a phone conversation, the official Twitter account of Pakistani government writes, APA reports.

The ministers discussed the situation around the Jammu and Kashmir region. Pakistani Foreign Minister informed his Azerbaijani counterpart on the latest situation.

