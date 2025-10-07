Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani para-shooter named European champion

Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijani para-shooter Kamran Zeynalov has been crowned European champion in Osijek, Croatia.

Zeynalov claimed the gold medal, scoring 235.6 points in the P1 - 10-meter air pistol event, News.Az reports.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani para-athlete won a silver medal in the P4 - 50-meter air pistol event with 221.6 points, and another silver in the P6 - Mixed Team 10-meter Air Pistol event together with Aybeniz Babayeva.


News.Az 

