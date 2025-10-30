Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Paralympians claim two more golds at international event

Photo credit: Report

Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes have excelled, winning two additional gold medals at an international tournament, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In the doubles event, Zaur Veysalov and Gunel Rzazade secured the top podium spot, winning first place in the BC4 category, while the trio of Nariman Pirguliyev, Orkhan Karimov, and Sona Aghayeva triumphed in the BC1 and BC2 mixed categories, defeating their Kazakh and Uzbek rivals.


