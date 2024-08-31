Azerbaijani Paralympic swimmer advances to Paris 2024 final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei on Saturday advanced to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The swimmer qualified for the decisive stage in the Men's 100m Backstroke - S12, after timing 1.29 seconds, News.Az reports.On Thursday, Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sabir Zeynalov claimed a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, earning the country’s first medal of the competition.He secured the medal with a decisive 12-4 victory over Thailand’s Thanwa Kaenkham in the men’s K44 - 58kg bronze medal contest.On Friday, Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov triumphed as a Paralympic champion. Khalilov competed in the K44 category, in the 70-kilogram weight class, and faced off against Turkish athlete Fatih Çelik in the final match. Khalilov emerged victorious with an impressive 15-2 win, securing his position as the Paralympic champion.Currently, the Azerbaijan Paralympic national team is ranked 21st in the Paris 2024 medal standings, with China and Great Britain leading the top positions.

News.Az