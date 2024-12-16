Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament approves 2025 state budget

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament approves 2025 state budget
Photo: Press Service of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis approved the state budget for 2025 in its third reading during a plenary session on Monday.

For 2025, state budget revenues are projected to reach nearly 38.36 billion manats ($22.56 billion), reflecting a 5.4% increase compared to the 2024 forecast.

Meanwhile, expenditures are expected to total 41.4 billion manats ($24.35 billion), marking a 4.2% growth.

The budget anticipates a deficit of 3.05 billion manats ($1.79 billion), which is 2.36% of GDP. This deficit is 9% smaller than the previous year’s budget shortfall.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      