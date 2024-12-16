Azerbaijani parliament approves 2025 state budget

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis approved the state budget for 2025 in its third reading during a plenary session on Monday.

For 2025, state budget revenues are projected to reach nearly 38.36 billion manats ($22.56 billion), reflecting a 5.4% increase compared to the 2024 forecast.Meanwhile, expenditures are expected to total 41.4 billion manats ($24.35 billion), marking a 4.2% growth.The budget anticipates a deficit of 3.05 billion manats ($1.79 billion), which is 2.36% of GDP. This deficit is 9% smaller than the previous year’s budget shortfall.

News.Az