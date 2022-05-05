Azerbaijani parliament approves annual report of national coordinator on combating human trafficking

Azerbaijani parliament approves annual report of national coordinator on combating human trafficking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani MPs discussed an annual report of the National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Thursday.

The document was presented by First Deputy Interior Minister, National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking, police General-Lieutenant Seyfulla Azimov, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az