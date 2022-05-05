Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament approves annual report of national coordinator on combating human trafficking

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament approves annual report of national coordinator on combating human trafficking

Azerbaijani MPs discussed an annual report of the National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Thursday.

The document was presented by First Deputy Interior Minister, National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking, police General-Lieutenant Seyfulla Azimov, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      