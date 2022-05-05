Azerbaijani parliament approves annual report of national coordinator on combating human trafficking
- 05 May 2022 10:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 173050
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-parliament-approves-annual-report-of-national-coordinator-on-combating-human-trafficking Copied
Azerbaijani MPs discussed an annual report of the National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Thursday.
The document was presented by First Deputy Interior Minister, National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking, police General-Lieutenant Seyfulla Azimov, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.