Azerbaijani parliament approves appointment of new prosecutor general

The issue of the appointment of a new prosecutor general of Azerbaijan was tabled at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on Friday.

Upon the proposal of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the candidacy of Kamran Aliyev, Deputy Prosecutor General, Head of the Main Anti-Corruption Department was nominated for the post of prosecutor general.

Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority Adalat Valiyev gave information about the issue. He noted that the state highly appreciates Kamran Aliyev’s work.

After discussions, the issue was put to the vote and approved.

News.Az

