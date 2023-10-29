Azerbaijani parliament speaker congratulates Turkish counterpart on Republic Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has sent a congratulatory letter to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmus on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, News.Az reports.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani MPs, Speaker Gafarova extended her congratulations to Speaker Kurtulmus, as well as the GNAT Members and the brotherly people of Türkiye.

"The declaration by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye at the GNAT on 29 October 1923 set in motion a new and glorious period of modern Turkish history. The brotherly Türkiye has secured comprehensive growth in the political, economic, technological and other fields over the past years to emerge as a powerful state actively involved in global processes. Also, the realization of Türkiye at 100 vision will bring the country yet greater successes and victories," Gafarova noted.

"We are extremely glad of the exemplary nature of the brotherhood, unity and strategic partnership of Azerbaijan and Türkiye that have attained their summit having been guided by the ‘one nation – two states’ principle," the speaker emphasized.

"The cooperation between Milli Majlis and GNAT will continue evolving and broadening further thanks to combined efforts.

I wish the dear people of Türkiye everlasting well-being and prosperity," Spkear Gafarova added.

News.Az