Azerbaijani parliament speaker, Turkish IPU delegation head phone talk

Head of the delegation of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ravza Kavakci made a phone call to Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, the Parliament told News.Az.

During a phone talk, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted the importance of all kinds of support to Azerbaijan from Turkish officials and public figures in connection with the well-known events in Nagorno-Karabakh, stressing that the support of the friendly and fraternal people is a matter of pride.

Gafarova said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed unequivocal support to Azerbaijan regarding the situation at the front.

Speaker also noted that during a telephone conversation with her colleague Mustafa Sentop, the chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said that he personally supports Azerbaijan's fair position.

“This is a real manifestation of the motto one nation, two states. It is very commendable that the political parties represented in the Turkish parliament have unanimously declared their solidarity with Azerbaijan. We’re deeply grateful to all parties for this fraternal position,” said Gafarova.

