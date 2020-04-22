Azerbaijani Parliament unveils agenda of next session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendment has been made to the agenda of Azerbaijani Parliament’s meeting to be held on April 24.

The issues will include draft amendments to the laws on “Land Lease,” “Privatization of State Property,” “Environmental Protection,” etc.

The issue of the election of the heads of the working groups on interparliamentary relations of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also been included in the agenda.

So, the number of issues included in the agenda of the plenary meeting to be held on April 24 has reached 28.

