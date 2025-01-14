Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation on visit to Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani delegation from the Milli Majlis administration started its visit to Ankara on January 14, News.az reports citing Azertac .

The delegation first visited Anıtkabir, where they paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkiye, by laying flowers at his memorial.Later, the delegation met with Talip Uzun, Secretary General of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).During the meeting, discussions highlighted the development of relations between the two brotherly nations based on the principle of "One Nation, Two States," as articulated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The participants expressed confidence that stronger ties between parliamentary administrations would enhance the efficiency of legislative collaboration.The delegation then held a meeting with representatives of five departments of the TBMM Secretariat. The significance of regular visits and mutual exchange of experience was underlined, and department heads gave detailed presentations about their respective areas of work.The delegation's visit is ongoing.

News.Az