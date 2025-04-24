Azerbaijani parliamentary speaker to attend Pope Francis’ funeral

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova will take part in the funeral of Pope Francis, scheduled to take place on April 26 at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

Gafarova will lead a parliamentary delegation to Italy on April 25 to attend the funeral ceremony on behalf of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025 — Easter Monday — at 07:35 CEST at the Domus Sanctae Marthae residence within Vatican City. He was 88 years old. The announcement of his death was made two hours later, at 09:45, by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo, during a Vatican Media broadcast and an official video statement.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, led the Catholic Church since March 13, 2013. He was the second pope to die in office in the 21st century, following the death of Pope John Paul II in 2005. His passing came shortly after a five-week hospitalisation due to a respiratory tract infection and double pneumonia. The official cause of death was a stroke followed by irreversible cardiac arrest.

The funeral of Pope Francis will be marked by a Requiem Mass on April 26, attended by international dignitaries and state representatives. The liturgy will also mark the beginning of the novemdiales, a traditional nine-day mourning period during which Cardinals will concelebrate daily Masses in memory of the deceased pontiff.

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff has released the schedule for these services, including the names of the cardinals who will officiate.

The papal conclave to elect Pope Francis’s successor is expected to be convened on May 5.

News.Az