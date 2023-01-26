Azerbaijani pavilion opens at Islamic Arts Biennale

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the Islamic Art Biennale has been held for the first time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani pavilion at the Islamic Arts Biennale showcases a selection of artifacts from the Islamic Art collection of the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan. The pavilion features a plethora of valuable exhibits reflecting the ancient history and rich culture of Azerbaijan, which are part of the museum's collection. These include pieces of pottery, carpets, and artistic metal art, including a rare collection of miniatures dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries. Additionally, on display are Ayuki's poem "Varga and Gulshah," the only complete manuscript from the 13th century, and the multimedia installation "Varga and Gulshah: The Return," inspired by the illustrations of artist Abdulmomin Muhammad al-Khoyi.

The Islamic Arts Biennale will continue until April 23 this year.

The creative and aesthetic expression of the past, present, and future of Islamic art is organized at the Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in an area of 70,000 square meters.

Exhibition pavilions reflecting the richness of Islamic art and the spiritual and artistic connection among the Muslims of the world are presented by Dar al-Athar al-Islamiyyah (Kuwait), the Cairo Museum of Islamic Art (Egypt), the Benaki Museum (Greece), the National Museum of the Sultanate of Oman, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Saudi Arabia), the National Heritage Institute (Tunisia), the National Library of Qatar, the Ahmed Baba Institute of Higher Education and Islamic Research (Mali), the Al-Haramain Foundation (Saudi Arabia), and other museums and organizations as part of the biennial dedicated to the theme "First Home".

News.Az