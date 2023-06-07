Azerbaijani PM arrives in Russia’s Sochi for working visit
07 Jun 2023
Politics
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has arrived in Sochi for a working visit to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, News.Az reports.
The Azerbaijani premier will also attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the 3rd Eurasian Congress as a guest.
As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings.