Azerbaijani PM arrives in Russia’s Sochi for working visit

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has arrived in Sochi for a working visit to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, News.Az reports. 

The Azerbaijani premier will also attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the 3rd Eurasian Congress as a guest.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings.


News.Az 

