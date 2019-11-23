Azerbaijani PM attends EBRD Eastern Partnership Investment Summit in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has attended the Eastern Partnership Investment Summit held by the European Bank for Reconstruction and

Prime Minister Ali Asadov held bilateral meetings with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Honcharuk, Moldovan counterpart Ion Chicu and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti on the sidelines of the summit.

The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed a cooperation agreement and a contribution agreement.

