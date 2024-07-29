Azerbaijani PM congratulates Iran’s new VP, affirms readiness to further strengthen ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to Mohammad Reza Aref on the occasion of his appointment as Iran’s First Vice President, News.Az reports.

PM Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran built on solid foundations such as common religious and cultural roots, mutual respect and good neighbourliness.PM Asadov expressed readiness to take joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iran relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

News.Az