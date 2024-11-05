Azerbaijani PM meets attendees of Global Summit of Religious Leaders in Baku
Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has conducted meetings with delegations of religious leaders participating in the Global Summit of Religious Leaders in Baku, held under the slogan "World Religions for a Green Planet" within the COP29, a source in the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers says, News.Az reports.
The delegations included religious leaders from member states and observer states of the Turkic States Organization, Russia, and Egypt, as well as the UN Alliance of Civilizations High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Prefect of the Dicastery for Eastern Churches of the Holy See Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti.
The meetings shone a spotlight on the Global Summit, driving home the significance of interreligious dialogue, nurturing national-cultural values, and championing multiculturalism as key players in pushing the green agenda forward and tapping into the full potential of religions in the battle against climate change.
Furthermore, the meetings underscored that Azerbaijan, historically recognized for its cultural unity and rich traditions of tolerance, places significant emphasis on interreligious dialogue and its advancement, highlighting that for centuries, individuals of diverse ethnicities and faiths have coexisted harmoniously as one community in Azerbaijan.
Asadov informed the participants about the relations between the state and religion, established by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, taking into account modern challenges.
The prime minister reiterated the statement from the head of state that multiculturalism is a state policy and is our lifestyle.
The meetings mentioning the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Baku in May 2024 pointed out that the event, which is part of the "Baku Process," serves as an important international platform for discussing global intercultural dialogue.
The meetings also emphasized that the state regularly protects and renovates religious temples of various faiths in Azerbaijan.
Moreover, the meetings noted that the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are rich in cultural, historical, and religious monuments that were destroyed and looted by Armenia during the 30-year occupation and stressed that all cities and villages in these areas were razed to the ground, including 65 out of 67 active mosques.
The meetings also provided a briefing on the Great Return program, which envisions the return of former Azerbaijani IDPs to the liberated territories, and highlighted the ongoing efforts to restore the damaged heritage in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.
The meetings also discussed the fact that, in contrast to Armenia's policy of destruction during the occupation, Asadov emphasized that Azerbaijan has turned tolerance and respect for other religions and cultures into a way of life.
The meetings also highlighted the importance of cooperation between religious leaders, with hopes expressed that their support will help guide the world toward a greener future.
To note, the Global Summit of Religious Leaders is held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, the Muslim Council of Elders, the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), and the United Nations Environment Program in Baku.
This global forum is attended by approximately 30 leaders from both secular and traditional religions, heads of prominent religious centers (including patriarchs, officials from the Vatican, and Al-Azhar), internationally recognized religious and public figures from a variety of faiths and regions, representatives from government, academia, and religious institutions from 55 countries and 30 international organizations, and media representatives.
