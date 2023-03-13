Azerbaijani PM meets with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov on Monday met with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who is on a visit to Baku, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The sides stressed the importance of the 10th Global Baku Forum and assessed the participation of well-known political and public figures from many countries as an indicator of the prestige of the event.

At the same time, the activities of Kailash Satyarthi to combat the exploitation of child labor throughout the world for more than 40 years were highly appreciated.

News.Az