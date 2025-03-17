Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with the Ambassador of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün.

PM Ali Asadov congratulated the Turkish Ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, wishing him success in his future endeavors, News.Az reports citing local media.

The sides praised the Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations that have reached the highest level of alliance and strategic partnership thanks to the joint efforts of the two countries’ Presidents.

The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries across various domains.

News.Az