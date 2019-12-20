Azerbaijani PM meets with Turkish parliament speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, AZERTAC reported.

They noted the successful implementation of large energy projects and increase in mutual investment and bilateral trade as the result of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s activities. Prospects for expanding economic relations were also discussed.

They emphasized a positive impact of the relations on the economy of the blockaded Nakhchivan, expressing confidence that the process will continue.

