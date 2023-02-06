Azerbaijani PM offers condolences to Turkish vice president over deadly earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a letter of condolences to Vice President of the Republic of Turkiye Fuat Oktay over the heavy casualties from a strong earthquake that jolted in the southeast of Turkiye, News.Az reports.

PM Ali Asadov extended his deep condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye, families and loved ones of those who were killed and wished the injured speedy recovery.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov emphasized that the Azerbaijani President`s instructions had envisaged urgent measures to provide assistance to earthquake-hit regions of Turkiye.

News.Az