Accuracy of mine maps provided by Armenia is 25%, Azerbaijani PM says

The fact that the minefield maps handed over by Armenia to Azerbaijan have an accuracy of 25 percent, or less, significantly delay the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangazur, Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov said in an article published in the official press, News.Az reports.

"However, under the initiative and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the implementation of major infrastructure projects in these economic regions continues; first of all, road, energy, water supply networks are being built, the consequences of environmental terrorism are being eliminated, preparations are being made for the Great Return,” he said.

The prime minister emphasized that 2.2 billion manats have been allocated from the 2021 state budget for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated cities and villages, the creation of modern infrastructure, and the same amount is provided in next year's budget.

