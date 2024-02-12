Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani police continue to seize weapons in Khankendi

Azerbaijani police officers, as part of comprehensive measures, once again discovered weapons and ammunition in the city of Khankendi.

Thus, 7 machine guns, 2 shotguns, 11 hand grenades, 2,487 cartridges of various calibres, etc. were discovered and seized, News.Az reports citing the Interior Ministry.

To recap, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorism measures on September 19-20, 2023 to restore its sovereignty over its internationally recognized Karabakh Economic Region. The local anti-terrorist measures were successfully implemented in Karabakh.

As a result of the withdrawal of the separatists from Aghdara, Khojavand, Khojaly and Khankendi, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity.


