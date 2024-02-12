Azerbaijani police continue to seize weapons in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani police officers, as part of comprehensive measures, once again discovered weapons and ammunition in the city of Khankendi.

Thus, 7 machine guns, 2 shotguns, 11 hand grenades, 2,487 cartridges of various calibres, etc. were discovered and seized, News.Az reports citing the Interior Ministry.

To recap, Azerbaijan carried out anti-terrorism measures on September 19-20, 2023 to restore its sovereignty over its internationally recognized Karabakh Economic Region. The local anti-terrorist measures were successfully implemented in Karabakh.

As a result of the withdrawal of the separatists from Aghdara, Khojavand, Khojaly and Khankendi, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity.

News.Az