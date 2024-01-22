Azerbaijani police detect weapons, ammunition in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani policemen have found weapons and ammunition in the city of Khankendi as part of complex measures, the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

An automatic rifle, machine gun, 4 pistols, 2 shotguns of different brands, 4 hand grenades, 1972 cartridges of different caliber and other ammunition were found and seized.

News.Az