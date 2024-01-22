Azerbaijani police detect weapons, ammunition in Khankendi
Azerbaijani policemen have found weapons and ammunition in the city of Khankendi as part of complex measures, the Interior Ministry’s press service told News.Az.
An automatic rifle, machine gun, 4 pistols, 2 shotguns of different brands, 4 hand grenades, 1972 cartridges of different caliber and other ammunition were found and seized.