Azerbaijani police found numerous weapons and ammunition in Khankandi

Azerbaijani police found numerous weapons and ammunition in Khankandi

Numerous weapons and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

On March 4, as a result of measures implemented by the police, 13 automatic weapons of different brands, 1 pistol, 5 rifles, 9 grenades, 10 lighters, 45 cartridge combs, 1845 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found and seized in hankandi city.


