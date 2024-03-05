Azerbaijani police found numerous weapons and ammunition in Khankandi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Numerous weapons and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

On March 4, as a result of measures implemented by the police, 13 automatic weapons of different brands, 1 pistol, 5 rifles, 9 grenades, 10 lighters, 45 cartridge combs, 1845 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found and seized in hankandi city.

News.Az