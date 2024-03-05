Azerbaijani police found numerous weapons and ammunition in Khankandi
- 05 Mar 2024 05:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194007
- Incident
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-police-found-numerous-weapons-and-ammunition-in-khankandi Copied
Numerous weapons and ammunition were discovered in Azerbaijan’s Khankandi city, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.
On March 4, as a result of measures implemented by the police, 13 automatic weapons of different brands, 1 pistol, 5 rifles, 9 grenades, 10 lighters, 45 cartridge combs, 1845 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found and seized in hankandi city.