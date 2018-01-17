Azerbaijani population grew by 80,700 people for Jan-Nov 2017

+ ↺ − 16 px

From early 2017 to 1 December the Azerbaijani population increased by 80,731 people.

The State Statistics Committee informs that country’s population increased by 0.8% starting from the beginning of last year.

"As of 1 December 2017 the population amounted to 9,890,712 people. Of them, the urban population makes up 53.0% and the rural residents 47.0%. The population consists of men by 49.9% and women by 50.1%. There are 1,006 women per every 1,000 men," the Committee said.

The population density per sq km is 114 people.

