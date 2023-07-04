President Ilham Aliyev congratulates judges and employees of Constitutional Court

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the international event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Constitutional Court, News.az reports.

"Dear conference participants!

Dear judges and employees of the Constitutional Court!

I sincerely greet you on the occasion of the opening of the international conference on “Development of legislation through the application of constitutional norms” dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The current anniversary of the Constitutional Court coincides with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, which has a deep symbolic meaning. It was in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan prepared under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev and adopted in 1995 that the main powers of the Constitutional Court, as well as the important place and role of this institution in the system of state authorities were defined.

Over the years, the Constitutional Court with its effective activity and decisions has been ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, protecting human rights and freedoms, improving national legislation in accordance with dynamic social relations, taking into account the provisions of the Constitution, the legal culture in society and the practice of applying law in various fields, thereby making a valuable contribution to its further development.

I am sure that the Constitutional Court will not spare its efforts in the implementation of the ideas and principles of the law-governed state and constitutionalism in our country.

I congratulate the judges and employees of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary and wish the conference every success!"

News.Az