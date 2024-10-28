Azerbaijani president affirms confidence in successful outcomes in defense industry co-op with Pakistan

Azerbaijani president affirms confidence in successful outcomes in defense industry co-op with Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday received General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The President said that General Sahir Shamshad Mirza's visit provides an excellent opportunity to review the strong partnership and cooperation between the two countries in defense and other sectors, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that his state visit to brotherly Pakistan this year was very successful and productive, contributing to the elevation of friendship and brotherhood relations to a higher level.The head of state highlighted that the two countries have consistently supported each other on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty, reaffirming their commitment to continue doing so in the future.The Azerbaijani leader mentioned that key areas of cooperation, including trade relations, have already been identified. The head of state stated that during his state visit to Pakistan, a statement was made regarding Azerbaijan's investment opportunities in the country, amounting to $2 billion, and expressed that close cooperation in this area could be mutually beneficial.Touching on defense cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his inspection of the JF-17C aircraft, now part of the Azerbaijan Air Force’s arsenal, noting they rank among the best aircraft globally. The head of state underscored that this development serves to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defense and the defense industry. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence in achieving successful outcomes in extensive cooperation related to the defense industry, including production, investment, and technology.The Azerbaijani President underlined that the participation of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in the upcoming COP29 event and his state visit to the country next year are eagerly anticipated in Azerbaijan.President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope for the success of the meetings of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan in Baku.Sahir Shamshad Mirza conveyed his honor in meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, describing Ilham Aliyev as a legendary figure. He extended the greetings of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, along with the best wishes of the people of Pakistan, to the head of state.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Sahir Shamshad Mirza to communicate his own regards to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.Sahir Shamshad Mirza characterized the Azerbaijani President’s state visit to Pakistan as a historic milestone in the development of bilateral relations.He noted the significance of Ilham Aliyev's victory in the presidential election and the success of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party in the parliamentary elections, emphasizing that the President is a successor to the wise policies of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Sahir Shamshad Mirza described the growth of Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership as phenomenal. He mentioned that such development, including the rates of growth in gross domestic product and the well-being of the population, is unmatched by any other country.Stressing the importance of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee commended the country's regard for its soldiers and officers, the promotion of local production, the defense industry complex, and the strong military capabilities demonstrated during the war. He noted that Azerbaijan’s proactive approach sends a clear message to the world about its goals and determination.General Sahir Shamshad Mirza praised Azerbaijan’s ongoing development as exemplary and stated that Pakistan's fraternal relations with Azerbaijan are founded on mutual trust, sincerity, cooperation, and cultural ties. He extended his congratulations for the upcoming Victory Day, emphasizing that this holiday is also celebrated in Pakistan.Sahir Shamshad Mirza affirmed that just as Azerbaijan supports Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, Pakistan stands by Azerbaijan regarding Armenia.

News.Az