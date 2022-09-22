Azerbaijani President allocates funds for design, overhaul and reconstruction of school in Zabukh

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for the design, overhaul, and reconstruction of the building of a secondary school in Zabukh settlement of Lachin district, News.az reports.

According to the decree, 300,000 manats ($176,470) was allocated to the Ministry of Science of Education of Azerbaijan from the funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation for design, overhaul, and reconstruction of the building of a secondary school in Zabukh settlement of Lachin district.

News.Az