Azerbaijani president and first lady host dinner at their residence for Russian leader

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva hosted a dinner at their residence for President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, who is in Azerbaijan for a state visit, News.Az reports.

Putin arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit on Sunday.A guard of honor was lined up for the Russian president at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.Putin was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.

