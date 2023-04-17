Azerbaijani president and first lady congratulate Turkish athletes who won medals at European Championships in Yerevan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a letter of congratulation to Turkish athletes Cansu Bektas and Gamze Altun, who won gold and silver medals respectively at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan, News.Az reports.

“We sincerely congratulate you on winning gold and silver medals at the European Weightlifting Championship held in Yerevan.

The fact that you have demonstrated high level of skill, determination and will to wave the national flag of Türkiye on a global scale to the sounds of the Independence March made all the people of Azerbaijan happy.

We express our particular appreciation to you for dedicating your victories to Azerbaijan. This once again proved that Türkiye always represents us and supports our just cause everywhere where Azerbaijan is not represented. This is another manifestation of indestructible Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood.

We are proud of you, and wish you many more victories in the future,” the congratulatory message said.

