Azerbaijani president approves new cyber security strategy for 2023-2027

President Ilham Aliyev on Monday signed an order on the approval of the "Strategy of Azerbaijan Republic on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027," News.Az reports.

The document was developed in order to protect the country's information space from threats, to improve the legal framework in the field of information security, as well as to determine the upcoming tasks in this area.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to coordinate measures to implement the strategy and solve other issues arising from the order. The Coordination Commission for Information Security is to ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the strategy and to inform the President annually about the work done to implement the strategy.

News.Az