Azerbaijani President approves state budget for 2018

President Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the 2018 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan", APA reports.

Revenues of the state budget for 2018 were approved at 20 127 000.0 thousand manats, expenses 21 047 000.0 thousand manats. Centralized revenues were determined at 19 473 650.0 thousand manats, local incomes - 653 350.0 thousand manats, centralized expenditures - 20 323 075.0 thousand manats, local expenditures - 723 925.0 thousand manats.

Under the law, expenditures of the state budget are directed to the following objectives:

General public services 3.622.839.062,0, defense 2.738.721.836,0, education 2.001.978.015.0, health 739.334.330,0, social protection and social security 2.197.182.103,0, culture, art, information, sports and other categories 306.126.560,0, agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting and environmental protection 656.259.888,0, industry, construction and minerals 4,844,376,000, 0, transport and communications - 166,790,678.0 manats and so on.

