Azerbaijani president arrives in Warsaw for official visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Poland for an official visit, APA reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Okecie Military Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Poland.

The President of Azerbaijan was greeted by the high-ranking state and governmental officials of Poland.

