Azerbaijani president attends opening of Beylagan-1 substation
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly-renovated Beylagan-1 substation in Beylagan district.
President Ilham Aliyev launched the 110/35/10 kV substation.
Acting chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state that Beylagan Electric Network supplies electricity to a total of 22,480 consumers, including 20,728 households.
The renovation of Beylagan-1 substation included among other measures the installation of two transformers each with a capacity of 25 MVA.
A modern-type control center in the Beylagan-1 substation and 35-10 kV closed distribution units were connected to Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA).
News.Az