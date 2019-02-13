Azerbaijani president attends opening of Beylagan-1 substation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly-renovated Beylagan-1 substation in Beylagan district.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the 110/35/10 kV substation.

Acting chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state that Beylagan Electric Network supplies electricity to a total of 22,480 consumers, including 20,728 households.

The renovation of Beylagan-1 substation included among other measures the installation of two transformers each with a capacity of 25 MVA.

A modern-type control center in the Beylagan-1 substation and 35-10 kV closed distribution units were connected to Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA).

News.Az

News.Az