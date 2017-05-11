Azerbaijani president bestows Friendship Order upon UNWTO Sec-Gen
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to confer Friendship Order upon Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai.
According to Trend, the order recognizes Taleb Rifai’s contribution to establishing and strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNWTO.
