Azerbaijani president bestows Friendship Order upon UNWTO Sec-Gen

Azerbaijani president bestows Friendship Order upon UNWTO Sec-Gen

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to confer Friendship Order upon Secretary-General of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai.

According to Trend, the order recognizes Taleb Rifai’s contribution to establishing and strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNWTO.

