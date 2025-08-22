Azerbaijani president calls Khankendi sewing factory ‘great gift’ from Uzbek people to reviving Karabakh

President Ilham Aliyev made the statement during a press conference on the outcomes of the high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The large sewing factory, established on the initiative of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, currently employs over two hundred people, the vast majority of whom are women. As a result of the factory’s expansion, the number of employees will increase several times,” he said.

“This is a great gift from the brotherly Uzbek people to Azerbaijan and the reviving Karabakh region,” the head of state emphasized.