Azerbaijani president congratulates Afghan counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

“I express my sincerest congratulations on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to you and through you to your entire people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – the Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“I believe that the friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, including our ties within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement will further expand for the welfare of our peoples.”

“On such remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish you everlasting prosperity and peace to the brotherly people of Afghanistan,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az