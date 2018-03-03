Azerbaijani president congratulates Bulgarian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev March 3.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Bulgaria," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter, Trend reports.

The president said the traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria and cooperation will continue to develop and expand in accordance with the interests of the two peoples.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Bulgaria lasting peace and prosperity," added President Aliyev.

News.Az

