Azerbaijani president congratulates German counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of German Unity Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of October 3 - German Unity Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“We attach great importance to the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany. It is gratifying that our countries enjoy the active and fruitful cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas.

Azerbaijan is determined to strengthen relations with Germany and continue mutually beneficial cooperation. I am sure that both our intergovernmental relations and our mutually beneficial interaction within the European Union will continue to develop and strengthen,” the head of state said.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Germany everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az